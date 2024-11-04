Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Woman strips off clothes at Iran university in apparent protest: Report

The fate of the woman was not known but the mass-circulation daily Hamshahri said on its website: 'An informed source said...the perpetrator of this act has severe mental problems and, after investigations, she will most likely be transferred to a mental hospital.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 03:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 03:46 IST
World newsIranTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us