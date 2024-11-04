Woman strips off clothes at Iran university in apparent protest: Report
The fate of the woman was not known but the mass-circulation daily Hamshahri said on its website: 'An informed source said...the perpetrator of this act has severe mental problems and, after investigations, she will most likely be transferred to a mental hospital.'
Iran’s authorities must immediately & unconditionally release the university student who was violently arrested on 2 Nov after she removed her clothes in protest against abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials at Tehran's Islamic Azad University. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lI1JXYsgtm