Woman takes off life support from dying husband as revenge for adultery in China

The wife claimed to be aware of the fact that her husband had not been loyal to her for over ten years, and that he had no affection for her. She also said that her husband did not support her financially. It had been a while since she felt anything for him, she revealed.

She asked the physicians to remove her husband's life-supporting tracheal tube and stop trying to revive him, refusing to sign the consent form for the operation.



Whether the man's relatives were consulted before taking this decision is still not known.

Chinese legislation states that doctors must get in touch with the immediate relatives of a patient who is incapable of making decisions and inform them about the dangers associated with life threatening operations and secure their signed agreement. Only then can they move ahead with the procedure.