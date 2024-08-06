Woman takes off life support from dying husband as revenge for adultery in China

In a bīzarre incident in China, a woman reportedly took her dying husband off life support in retaliation for his adultery, according to South China Morning Post.
Despite being married, the 38-year-old man from northeastern China's Liaoning province had been living with his lover.
As per reports, he had a cerebral hemorrhage while at his mistress' house, after which she brought him to a hospital for immediate treatment.
However, when doctors searched for the woman to acquire her permission for surgery to be performed upon the man admitted to the intensive care unit, she was nowhere to be found.
After the man's wife showed up at the hospital, she was told by the doctors that her husband's health was critical and that his chances of surviving an operation were slim. In addition, they also informed her that the surgery was quite expensive and the medical apparatus being used on the man could only keep him alive for a short while.
The wife claimed to be aware of the fact that her husband had not been loyal to her for over ten years, and that he had no affection for her. She also said that her husband did not support her financially. It had been a while since she felt anything for him, she revealed.
She asked the physicians to remove her husband's life-supporting tracheal tube and stop trying to revive him, refusing to sign the consent form for the operation.
Whether the man's relatives were consulted before taking this decision is still not known.
Chinese legislation states that doctors must get in touch with the immediate relatives of a patient who is incapable of making decisions and inform them about the dangers associated with life threatening operations and secure their signed agreement. Only then can they move ahead with the procedure.
Published 06 August 2024, 15:44 IST