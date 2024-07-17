Woman to sue Chinese hospital for secretly filming her while undergoing breast surgery: Report

A woman who underwent a breast augmentation surgery in China was shocked to watch herself in a video that was being widely shared on the internet five months after she underwent the operation. Apparently, she was filmed secretly during the surgery.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the woman named Gao, had approached the cosmetic surgery hospital in Henan province of central China this January where she underwent the procedure.

Gao, according to the Chinese media house, could be reportedly seen in a video in which she is bandaged. After her discharge, Gao was taken aback when she discovered a video showing her along with many other women. The video is said to have been circulated on Douyin, which is China's TikTok.

Alleging that her privacy has been breached by making the video, Gao has contacted the Henan hospital and demanded that the person who filmed the video must be identified. She is also said to have asked the hospital authorities to delete the clip from social media.