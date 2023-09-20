Won't force households to take energy efficiency measures: UK PM Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday the government would not force households to take energy efficiency measures as he announced new changes to some of its commitments to tackle climate change.

"While will continue to subsidise energy efficiency will never force any household to do it," Sunak said at a press conference.

"The proposal to make you change your diet and harm British farmers by taxing meat or to create new taxes to discourage flying or going on holiday. I scrapped those too".