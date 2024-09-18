Workers at Musk's Tesla, SpaceX and X donate to Harris while he backs Trump

While the figures are relatively small for campaign fundraising, they indicate political leanings at odds with Musk's own. The world's richest man, Musk has boosted Trump on X and dismissed left-leaning ideas as a "woke-mind virus."

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He backed President Joe Biden in 2020 but has tacked rightward since then. Trump has said that if he wins the Nov. 5 election, he will appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission.

The OpenSecrets data includes donations from company employees and owners and those individuals' immediate family members. Campaign finance laws prohibit companies themselves from donating to federal campaigns.

Many of Musk's employees are based in California, a Democratic stronghold, said Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, which is a Tesla shareholder. Gerber is also an investor in X.

In July, Musk said he would move X and SpaceX headquarters to Texas from California because of a California gender-identity law he called the "last straw." Gerber said such a move would mean "losing out on a lot of potential talent" in California.