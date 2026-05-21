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Workers have the right to strike under main labour law treaty: United Nations top court

The ​International Court of Justice said the right to strike is protected under the International Labour Organization's 1948 Freedom of Association treaty signed by 158 ​countries.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 15:25 IST
World newsUnited NationsInternational Court of JusticeWorld

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