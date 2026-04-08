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'Working for her ​safe departure': US confirms release of journalist Shelly Kittleson abducted in Iraq

Officials from Pentagon, FBI and Iraqi ⁠Supreme Judicial Council among those who ‌assisted in securing Kittleson's ​release, says Marco Rubio
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 03:19 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 03:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesIraqJournalist

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