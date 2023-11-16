JOIN US
Homeworld

World Court orders Syria to stop torture and preserve evidence

Syria has boycotted the court's hearings and was not present for the ruling
Last Updated 16 November 2023, 15:51 IST

The Hague: Judges at the World Court on Thursday ordered Syria to take steps to prevent torture as part of emergency measures in a case against Damascus brought before the top UN tribunal by the Netherlands and Canada.

"Syria must (...) take all measures within its power to prevent acts of torture and other cruel and inhumane or degrading treatment" and ensure its officials or others under its control do not commit torture, presiding judge Joan Donoghue said.

Syria has boycotted the court's hearings and was not present for the ruling. The case marks the first time an international court has looked at alleged abuses committed in Syria during 12 years of conflict.

