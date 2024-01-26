World Court to rule on urgent measures in Gaza genocide case

UN judges on Friday will rule on South Africa's request for emergency measures against Israel, which is accused at the World Court of state-led genocide for its military operation in Gaza.

Friday's ruling at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will not deal with the core accusation of the case - whether genocide occurred - but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa.

Among the measures South Africa requested is an immediate halt to Israel's military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 25,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel has asked the court to reject the case outright. An Israeli government spokesperson on Thursday said they expect the U.N.'s top court to "throw out these spurious and specious charges".