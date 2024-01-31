World Court to rule on whether Russia violated international treaties in Ukraine

The Hague: The United Nations' top court will rule on Wednesday on whether Russia violated an anti-terrorism treaty by funding pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, including those who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

Kyiv says Russia also violated a human rights treaty by discriminating against ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea, the peninsula which Russia declared annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine had asked the International Court of Justice to find Russia guilty of breaching obligations under the two UN treaties, which both countries have signed, and to order it to pay reparations.

In a hearing at the court in The Hague last June, Russia dismissed Ukraine's allegations as fiction and "blatant lies".

Lawyers for Moscow denied systematic human rights abuses in Ukrainian territory that it occupies and rejected the accusation that it violated the UN treaty against the financing of terrorism.