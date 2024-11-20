World leaders seek stability with China as Joe Biden exits the stage

But the steadiness that the world leaders seek with China is threatened by a host of complicated issues that lingered just beneath the veneer of civility at the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, which ended Tuesday.

Potential conflicts with China loom on human rights, the fate of Taiwan, technology competition, cyber attacks, aid to Russia and tariffs.

And for all the pomp and pleasantries as Biden wraps up a half-century on the world stage, there is deep uncertainty about the role the United States might play in heading off those conflicts.

In his last speech at the United Nations in September, Biden said the world was at “another inflection point” and added: “The choices we make today will determine our future for decades to come.”

When it comes to China, his counterparts are hoping that their choices prove to be the right ones.

“European leaders are going to be looking to Xi with this kind of, ‘Now you have got to step up,’” said John Delury, a historian of modern China. “‘Like, this is not just talk anymore. We really want to elevate this relationship so that we can count on you.’”

For his part, China’s president used the G20 summit, which brings together leaders from wealthy and developing nations, to promote his country as a benign supporter of open trade and international stability. Chinese leaders have long offered reassuring themes in speeches to global audiences, but Xi and his advisers appear to hope that foreign leaders will be more receptive while they prepare for the strains and uncertainties of a second Trump term.

Countries should “view each other’s development as an opportunity, not a challenge, and treat each other as partners, not adversaries,” Xi told leaders at the G20 summit Monday, according to an official Chinese account of his remarks.