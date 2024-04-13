JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Iran-Israel row Live: Amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iranian embassy, Hezbollah fires dozens of missiles towards northern Israel

Track all the latest updates here with DH!
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 02:53 IST

02:4313 Apr 2024

US President Joe Biden told on Friday that he expected Iran to launch an attack on Israel “sooner than later”.

02:4013 Apr 2024

Fear that Iran could soon launch an attack on Israel has prompted the United States to announce that it was sending reinforcements to the Middle East

02:4013 Apr 2024

Israel pounds Gaza as Iran attack threat puts region on edge

02:4013 Apr 2024

Lufthansa stops using Iran airspace and keeps halt on Tehran flights, reports AFP

02:5313 Apr 2024

How have other countries reacted to Iran's looming attack on Israel?

Russia, Germany and Britain have urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to "meet all its security needs" in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.

02:5313 Apr 2024

How has the United States reacted to reports that Iran could soon launch an attack on Israel?

  • The US dispatched its top military commander for the Middle East to Israel on Thursday, after President Joe Biden stated that, despite recent friction, American support for Israel “is ironclad” in the event of an attack by Iran.

  • Even though Biden has become increasingly critical of Netanyahu’s conduct of the war in Gaza, he has emphasized that American support for Israel in the face of danger is unconditional.

  • "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," Biden had said.

  • Meanwhile, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States was looking at its own force posture in the region in light or Tehran's threat and was watching the situation very closely.

  • The US has also restricted its employees in Israel and their family members from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva areas amid Iran's threats to retaliate against its regional adversary.

02:4313 Apr 2024

Reportedly imminent Iran attack on Israel is viable threat: White House

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added that the United States is looking at its own force posture in the region in light or Tehran's threat and is watching the situation very closely.

02:4313 Apr 2024

02:4013 Apr 2024

