Iran-Israel row Live: Amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iranian embassy, Hezbollah fires dozens of missiles towards northern Israel

The US dispatched its top military commander for the Middle East to Israel on Thursday, after President Joe Biden stated that, despite recent friction, American support for Israel “is ironclad” in the event of an attack by Iran.

Even though Biden has become increasingly critical of Netanyahu’s conduct of the war in Gaza, he has emphasized that American support for Israel in the face of danger is unconditional.

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," Biden had said.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States was looking at its own force posture in the region in light or Tehran's threat and was watching the situation very closely.