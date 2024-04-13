Iran-Israel row Live: Amid fears of retaliation to airstrike on Iranian embassy, Hezbollah fires dozens of missiles towards northern Israel

Russia, Germany and Britain have urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to "meet all its security needs" in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.
The US dispatched its top military commander for the Middle East to Israel on Thursday, after President Joe Biden stated that, despite recent friction, American support for Israel “is ironclad” in the event of an attack by Iran.
Even though Biden has become increasingly critical of Netanyahu’s conduct of the war in Gaza, he has emphasized that American support for Israel in the face of danger is unconditional.
"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," Biden had said.
Meanwhile, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States was looking at its own force posture in the region in light or Tehran's threat and was watching the situation very closely.
The US has also restricted its employees in Israel and their family members from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva areas amid Iran's threats to retaliate against its regional adversary.
