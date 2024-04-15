Iran-Israel Tensions Live: US won't participate in any offensive action against Iran, says Biden
Good morning dear readers! With Iran having launched an attack against Israel after an airstrike on the former's embassy in Damascus, the world is witnessing another geopolitical crisis that has the potential to affect global relations, trade & commerce, and most importantly, cause loss of lives. The western world, led by the US, has been equivocal in condemning Iran for the attack. Biden spoke to fellow G7 members while Blinken called up foreign ministers of Middle Eastern countries to discuss the current situation. While Iran has claimed that the US was informed of the attack 72 hours ago, the latter denied the same. Israel and Iran's envoys also exchanged barbs at the emergency UN Security Council meeting. Track all the latest information about the ongoing Iran-Israel tensions here with us on DH!
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel. US says that's not true
02:3415 Apr 2024
Biden says "US won't participate in any offensive action against Iran", tells Bibi further Israeli response "unnecessary"
03:2015 Apr 2024
Iran-Israel trade barbs at UN Security Council meeting
"The mask is off. Iran, the number one global sponsor of terror, has exposed its true face as the destabilizer of the region and the world," Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the international body, according to news agency AFP.
"The Security Council... failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security," said Edran's Iranian counterpart Amir Saeid Iravani, further adding that this made the attack the country's "inherent right to self-defense."
03:1215 Apr 2024
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel. US says that's not true
Turkish, Jordanian and Iraqi officials said on Sunday that Iran gave wide notice days before its drone and missile attack on Israel, but U.S. officials said Tehran did not warn Washington and that it was aiming to cause significant damage.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that Iran gave neighbouring countries and Israel's ally the United States 72 hours' notice it would launch the strikes.
One senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration denied Amirabdollahian's statement, saying Washington did have contact with Iran through Swiss intermediaries but did not get notice 72 hours in advance.
- Reuters
02:3415 Apr 2024
Biden says "US won't participate in any offensive action against Iran", tells Bibi further Israeli response "unnecessary"
02:3415 Apr 2024
US President Joe Biden tweets, "Today, I convened my fellow G7 leaders to discuss Iran’s unprecedented attack against Israel. We will continue to work together to stabilize the situation in the region and avoid further escalation."
US President Joe Biden tweets, "Today, I convened my fellow G7 leaders to discuss Iran’s unprecedented attack against Israel. We will continue to work together to stabilize the situation in the region and avoid further escalation." pic.twitter.com/ZgdEGPbZMw