World News Day: Hundreds of nations, news organisations 'Choose Truth'

More than 100 countries, hundreds of news organisations, media associations, and individuals are joining the global 'Choose Truth' campaign as part of the lead-up to World News Day on September 28.

The campaign, lauched on September 24, is being organised by WAN-IFRA's World Editors Forum and the Canadian Journalism Foundation.

DH is also part of the campaign which starts today.

The theme of the campaign, 'Choose Truth', was developed by Project Konmtinuum, a campaign incubator led by Daily Maverick founder Branko Brkic.

In a joint article for World News Day, Brkic and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa wrote: "The noise and violence will eventually subside, and the discourse based on truth and decency will return. For now, we fight – every moment of every hour, of every day... We will defend Truth."

WAN-IFRA President Ladina Heimgartner, Head Media Ringier AG and CEO Ringier Media Switzerland, said: "With 'Choose Truth', we underscore our shared commitment to defend the principles of fact-based journalism. In a world overwhelmed by misinformation, the responsibility of journalists to provide accurate, reliable, and independent news has never been more critical. This campaign is a reminder that truth is not just a choice – it is the foundation of a free and democratic society."

Why is World News Day being organised?

World News Day is a global initiative to draw public attention to the role that journalists play in providing trustworthy news and information that serves citizens and democracy. World News Day takes place annually on September 28.

World News Day is presented by the World Editors Forum, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and Daily Maverick’s Project Kontinuum.