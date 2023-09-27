World Tourism Day: Solo travel picks up pace, travellers pitch for solitude and me-time

According to travel agency firm EaseMyTrip and travel fintech SanKash, solo travel has emerged as a standout travel trend of 2023 and has seen an astonishing '250 per cent increase' in popularity. No year was mentioned

"In 2023, we've observed a significant shift in travel patterns, especially in the realm of solo exploration. This year, there has been an unprecedented surge in intrepid solo travellers embarking on personal voyages to uncharted destinations," Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told PTI.