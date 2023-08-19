'World's cheapest home' at $1! Here is how it looks

With the expenses involved in purchasing a house hitting the roof, a ramshackle house was recently set down for only $1 in the United States, making it "Worlds Cheapest Home" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan.
"Introducing the "World's Cheapest Home!" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan! ????? Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house—it's a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime, read the listing on a real estate website Zillow.
Calling this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house an "experience and not just a house" the website shared photos of every nook and corner of the house.
The home was previously sold for $4,092 in 2022 as per the New York Post.
The house embodies scrape wood flooring and an outdated tub in the bathroom as well as an avant-garde floor-hole next to the furnace. "Who needs a traditional open-concept layout when you can have an open floor plan thanks to an authentic, unfiltered glimpse into the crawl space?"
The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it's not leaking yet, read the post as it tried to woo the audience with the "unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it."
Flattering writing, sarcasm and definitely the pricing are what work best for this post!
Any buyer who is interested in the listing can submit their offers till August 23 at 10 am.