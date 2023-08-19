'World's cheapest home' at $1! Here is how it looks

With the expenses involved in purchasing a house hitting the roof, a ramshackle house was recently set down for only $1 in the United States, making it "Worlds Cheapest Home" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan.

"Introducing the "World's Cheapest Home!" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan! ????? Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house—it's a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime, read the listing on a real estate website Zillow.

Calling this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house an "experience and not just a house" the website shared photos of every nook and corner of the house.

The home was previously sold for $4,092 in 2022 as per the New York Post.

The house embodies scrape wood flooring and an outdated tub in the bathroom as well as an avant-garde floor-hole next to the furnace. "Who needs a traditional open-concept layout when you can have an open floor plan thanks to an authentic, unfiltered glimpse into the crawl space?"