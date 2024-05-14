Worry about women voters drove Trump’s hush-money decisions, Cohen says

New York: The striking amount of time and energy that went into covering up Donald Trump’s alleged affairs with women in the run-up to the 2016 election, and the panic among his aides over their impact on female voters, returned front and center in the testimony of Michael Cohen on Monday.

Cohen and a team at The National Enquirer spoke seemingly constantly about how to keep these women quiet, even as new accounts surfaced that required awkward conversations with the candidate. Accounting departments were engaged, front companies were created, and misleading invoices were produced, according to witnesses for the prosecution.

The “Access Hollywood” tape, a recording of Trump talking about groping women with impunity, landed like a bombshell in 2016. Trump urged Cohen, his fixer, who was in London, to reach out to his contacts in the news media. Chris Cuomo, then with CNN, in a text exchange seen in court Monday, told Cohen it would be “too late” if he waited long to defend Trump on TV, and said, “He is dying right now.”

Cohen said Trump described the language heard on the “Access Hollywood” tape as “locker room talk,” a characterization he credited to his wife.

“The spin that he wanted put on it was that this is locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended,” Cohen testified.