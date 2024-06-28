Would be an honour to be running mate of Donald Trump, says Vivek Ramaswamy

Stressing the importance of US-India relations, Newsom acknowledged that the support that President Biden has received from Indian Americans was 'off the charts', including the support towards Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ajay Bhutoria, who is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser, said that the first US Presidential debate offered an unparalleled opportunity for both candidates to try to reshape the political narrative.

"The debate between President Biden and Trump, means the debate between light and darkness, the debate between progress and regression. What we saw in the four years of Trump where he instigated the mob to go to the capital and to turn around the elections," he said, referring to the unprecedented insurrection in Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

"What we saw was the highest number of manufacturing jobs being lost under the Trump administration. What we have seen under the Biden administration is stability, bringing all communities together and highest number of employment and lowest unemployment rate, and the largest investment in infrastructure," he said.

"There is growth and we have seen the leadership restored on the world stage," Bhutoria, Deputy National Finance Chair of the ruling Democratic party, said.