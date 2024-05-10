'Would not vote for you as you're an Indian': Author tells Republican Vivek Ramaswamy on podcast

With general elections in America scheduled to be held in November 2024, the Democrat and Republican candidates are rallying across states to woe voters with their assurances and policies. Indian-American Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy was in one such interaction with an author who apparently was swift in stating that she would not vote for him as Ramaswamy is an "Indian".

The author was identified by NDTV as Ann Coulter who had appeared on a podcast with the Republican leader. Ramaswamy sportively accepting the statement made by the author said, "Ann Coulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn't vote for me 'because you're an Indian,' even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back."

The Republican leader had said while announcing the podcast schedule that it would have certain "interesting bits". He had written on X: "Ann Coulter challenged me. I challenged her. This episode will challenge you. You're not going to want to miss it.

In the podcast, the conversation between Ramaswamy and Coulter involved a brief discussion on whether the US President elect should be white.