'Would not vote for you as you're an Indian': Author tells Republican Vivek Ramaswamy on podcast

With general elections in America scheduled to be held in November 2024, the Democrat and Republican candidates are rallying across states to woe voters with their assurances and policies. Indian-American Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy was in one such interaction with an author who apparently was swift in stating that she would not vote for him as Ramaswamy is an "Indian".
The author was identified by NDTV as Ann Coulter who had appeared on a podcast with the Republican leader. Ramaswamy sportively accepting the statement made by the author said, "Ann Coulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn't vote for me 'because you're an Indian,' even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back."
The Republican leader had said while announcing the podcast schedule that it would have certain "interesting bits". He had written on X: "Ann Coulter challenged me. I challenged her. This episode will challenge you. You're not going to want to miss it.
In the podcast, the conversation between Ramaswamy and Coulter involved a brief discussion on whether the US President elect should be white.
.@AnnCoulter said what she said, here’s how we ended our 1-hour conversation: I told Ann it’s too bad we’ve reached a moment when many conservatives now define our views solely as a reactionary response to the left, instead of defining our own vision on our own terms. There’s a… pic.twitter.com/yWYXPKBOfE— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 9, 2024
Vivek Ramaswamy was at the receiving end of sarcasm laced criticism fired by the author as the conversation started between the two on the podcast. "Fantastic opening monologue. I too am a fan of yours. I am going to make a point to make it fun," Coulter said.
The author went on to state that "You're (Ramaswamy) so bright and articulate. I guess I can call you articulate since you're not an American black - can't say that about them, it's derogatory - I agree with many, many things you say probably more than most other candidates. But I still would not have voted for you because you're an Indian."
Liar. I never said "ethnicity" or "white." I said generations in America, in order to instinctively accept the freedoms we have -- that exist in no other country in the world.— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 9, 2024
E.g. Polls show a shockingly large percentage of immigrants just can't get freedom of speech and the… https://t.co/HvVO2sCyod
It must be recalled here that in January this year, Donald Trump's top adviser ruled out Vivek Ramaswamy as the ex-US president's running mate after the Republican frontrunner publicly criticised the Indian-American presidential candidate ahead of the Iowa caucus.