Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Would not vote for you as you're an Indian': Author tells Republican Vivek Ramaswamy on podcast

In the podcast, the conversation between Ramaswamy and Coulter involved a brief discussion on whether the US President elect should be white.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 11:05 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 11:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

With general elections in America scheduled to be held in November 2024, the Democrat and Republican candidates are rallying across states to woe voters with their assurances and policies. Indian-American Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy was in one such interaction with an author who apparently was swift in stating that she would not vote for him as Ramaswamy is an "Indian".

The author was identified by NDTV as Ann Coulter who had appeared on a podcast with the Republican leader. Ramaswamy sportively accepting the statement made by the author said, "Ann Coulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn't vote for me 'because you're an Indian,' even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back."

The Republican leader had said while announcing the podcast schedule that it would have certain "interesting bits". He had written on X: "Ann Coulter challenged me. I challenged her. This episode will challenge you. You're not going to want to miss it.

In the podcast, the conversation between Ramaswamy and Coulter involved a brief discussion on whether the US President elect should be white.

Vivek Ramaswamy was at the receiving end of sarcasm laced criticism fired by the author as the conversation started between the two on the podcast. "Fantastic opening monologue. I too am a fan of yours. I am going to make a point to make it fun," Coulter said.

The author went on to state that "You're (Ramaswamy) so bright and articulate. I guess I can call you articulate since you're not an American black - can't say that about them, it's derogatory - I agree with many, many things you say probably more than most other candidates. But I still would not have voted for you because you're an Indian."

It must be recalled here that in January this year, Donald Trump's top adviser ruled out Vivek Ramaswamy as the ex-US president's running mate after the Republican frontrunner publicly criticised the Indian-American presidential candidate ahead of the Iowa caucus.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2024, 11:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpRepublican partyUS ElectionsVivek Ramaswamy

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT