Wounded Gazans evacuated to Qatar hope to learn to walk again

Doha: Shahed Al-Kotati, part of a group of Palestinians struck down by the war in Gaza who are receiving medical care in Qatar, hopes that by next year, she'll be able to walk on her own using a prosthetic limb.

In October, Al-Kotati's home in Gaza was bombed. She and her husband fell to the street from the second floor. Later, she was forced from Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital when Israeli forces ordered its evacuation. No ambulance was available.

"They (the Israeli military) forced us to go by wheelchair," the 23-year-old told Reuters from the safety of a Doha hospital.