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WTO talks conclude; no consensus on extension of e-commerce duty moratorium

Talks will now continue in Geneva, the WTO headquarters.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:31 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 05:31 IST
World newsWTOE-Commercebusiness

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