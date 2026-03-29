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WTO talks near deal on reform roadmap amid US-India e-commerce deadlock

Those issues include improving decision-making in a consensus-based system that has long been stymied by ‌a few countries.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 09:41 IST
World newsUSIndiaWTO

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