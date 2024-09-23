Xi congratulates new Lankan President Dissanayake, pledges more BRI investment

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated his newly-elected Sri Lankan counterpart Anura Kumara Dissanayake, pledging more high-quality cooperation through BRI, amid speculation that his Marxist background may lead to stronger ties with Beijing and a delicate balancing act between China and India.

In his congratulatory message to 56-year-old Dissanayake, Xi said that he prizes the development of China-Sri Lanka relations, and stands ready to work with the Lankan leader to carry forward the traditional friendship and enhance political mutual trust.

Xi, 71, also pledged to work with the Sri Lankan president to facilitate more fruitful high-quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and make steady and long-term progress in the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership.