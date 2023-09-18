Xi’s security obsession turns ordinary citizens into spy hunters

Perhaps Xi has good reason to unite the public around a common threat. China is locked in an ideological battle with the US that’s weighing on its economy, just as the Asian giant enters a slowdown that risks stoking another wave of social unrest. Last year, students led rare nationwide protests calling for the end of Covid Zero — and, in some cases, the removal of Xi.

“At the time of economic pressure, there are quite obvious concerns at the top leadership,” said Katja Drinhausen, head of the politics and society program at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. “Using collective fear as a way to build political and social cohesion is a very dangerous game to play.”