Yemen's Houthis claim first attack on shipping lanes in two weeks

Cairo: Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday that it targeted a Liberia-flagged container vessel in the Gulf of Aden, claiming its first attack on shipping lanes since Israel carried out a retaliatory airstrike in Hodeidah port on July 20.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that the MV Groton was attacked by ballistic missiles.

British maritime agency UKMTO and British security firm Ambrey said on Saturday that the vessel was targeted by a missile 125 nautical miles east of Yemen's port of Aden. Both said that no water entry or oil leaks were observed.