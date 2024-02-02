Yemen's Houthis say they targeted British merchant vessel in Red Sea

Cairo: Yemen's Houthis on Thursday said their naval forces targeted an unidentified British merchant vessel in the Red Sea in the group's campaign to disrupt shipping to protest Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation said that an explosion was reported at a distance off a vessel's starboard side west of Yemen's Hodeidah.

The vessel and crew were reported safe, UKMTO said. It was unclear whether it was the ship targeted by the Houthis.