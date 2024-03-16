You can not make it to our wedding now: Couple tells guests who failed to meet RSVP deadline

"We are sorry, you can not make it to our wedding."

This was the beginning of a note that a soon-to-be-married couple sent to some of their guests to inform them that they were no longer invited to the wedding. Reason? Missed RSVP, the title of the note.

X user Chi Chi recounted a scenario where a couple sent out wedding invitations with a clear RSVP deadline. The user also highlighted that the couple had given ample time for guests to respond. However, guests who attempted to RSVP after the specified date were informed that the window for the same had closed, and therefore, they would be unable to attend the wedding because the final numbers had been already submitted.

The user later shared the original note that was shared by the couple.