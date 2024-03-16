You can not make it to our wedding now: Couple tells guests who failed to meet RSVP deadline

"We are sorry, you can not make it to our wedding."
This was the beginning of a note that a soon-to-be-married couple sent to some of their guests to inform them that they were no longer invited to the wedding. Reason? Missed RSVP, the title of the note.
X user Chi Chi recounted a scenario where a couple sent out wedding invitations with a clear RSVP deadline. The user also highlighted that the couple had given ample time for guests to respond. However, guests who attempted to RSVP after the specified date were informed that the window for the same had closed, and therefore, they would be unable to attend the wedding because the final numbers had been already submitted.
The user later shared the original note that was shared by the couple.
"We are sorry, you can not make it to our wedding. Our RSVP deadline has passed and you unfortunately did not respond. We would have loved to have you attend but final numbers have been turned in and your presence will be missed," the note signed by the Bride and Groom read.
The concept of RSVP, derived from the French phrase "répondez s'il vous plaît," meaning "please respond," is a crucial aspect of event planning, especially for weddings. In many cases, venues and caterers require final headcounts well in advance of the event date.
This incident shared on the microblogging platform X has sparked a debate surrounding wedding RSVP etiquette.
The original post and the image of the note shared by the couple have both garnered around 20 million views on X in total with people continuing to discuss whether it was a right thing to do. Most comments however praised the couple for standing their ground and sympathised with the couple's need for final numbers before an event of such magnitude.
