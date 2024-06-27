YouTuber Dr Disrespect was allegedly kicked off Twitch for messaging minor

By Cecilia D'Anastasio

Guy Beahm, known online as Dr Disrespect, is one of the top video-game celebrities on social media, with 4.7 million YouTube subscribers. He’s worked with the San Francisco 49ers pro football team and been a spokesman for Mountain Dew soda.

He was also banned four years ago by Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch for violating its community guidelines. The chat app Discord followed, removing him from its partnership program after a report from a “trusted industry peer,” according to a spokesperson who didn’t identify the actual source.

The reasons for his banishment from Twitch were never given, but three people with knowledge of the matter said Beahm was removed because he exchanged sexually explicit messages with a minor through the service’s direct chat feature. He also asked a minor about her plans at the TwitchCon convention, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing such a sensitive matter. A complaint was later filed with Twitch through its reporting system, the two said.