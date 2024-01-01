Zelenskiy speaks of war, Putin makes passing reference in contrasting New Year speeches

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured his people's resilience in times of bloodshed in a long and lyrical New Year speech, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin stressed his country's unity in a short and stern message that made only passing reference to the war.

The speeches - traditional December 31 messages in both Russia and Ukraine - came as both countries marked the end of the year with increased air attacks on each other's territories. But neither side can point to any major frontline achievements in 2023.

"The major result of the year, its main achievement: Ukraine has become stronger," Zelenskyy said in a televised address interspersed with footage of cities under attack and meetings with leaders of Ukraine's Western allies.

Mentioning "war" 14 times in his 20-minute message, Zelenskyy also vowed, just like a year ago, that a free Ukraine would prevail.

"No matter how many rockets the enemy launches, no matter how many shellings and attacks - vile, merciless, massive - the enemy carries out in an attempt to break Ukrainians, intimidate, knock Ukraine down, drive it underground, we will still rise," he said, dressed in his trademark khaki outfit.