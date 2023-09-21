Zelenskyy tells UN Security Council it's useless while Russia has a veto

”I think that Zelenskyy believes that by talking about U.N. reform, he is turning Ukraine’s battle into a global cause,” Richard Gowan, the U.N. director for the International Crisis Group, said in an interview. “He is certainly right that a lot of U.N. members believe that the council is out of date and needs reform, and the veto is especially unpopular. But council reform is also a diplomatic hornet’s nest, and the procedural and political obstacles to reorganizing the council or changing veto rules are prohibitively high.”