Zelenskyy asks Trudeau to help Ukraine win permission to strike deep into Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step up advocacy among Ukraine's Western partners to allow strikes on military targets deep inside Russia.

Zelenskyy urged Trudeau to lobby allies to grant "Ukraine permission and the necessary means to strike military targets on the territory of the aggressor country," he said in an English-language post on X after the two leaders spoke by phone.

NATO member Canada, which has one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, has supplied military and financial assistance to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022.