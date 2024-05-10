Zelenskyy dismisses head of state guard after two members accused of assassination plot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the state guards on Thursday, two days after two of its members were accused of plotting to assassinate the president.

Zelenskyy issued a decree dismissing Serhiy Rud. No successor was identified.

The state security service (SBU) said this week it had caught two men, colonels in the state guard service, accused of plotting the assassination of Zelenskyy and other top officials.

The SBU said the assassinations were to have been a "gift" for Vladimir Putin as he was sworn in for a new term in the Kremlin on Tuesday.