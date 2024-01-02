Zelenskyy says four killed, 92 injured in Russian air attack

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that four people had been killed and at least 92 injured in a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

He said Russia had launched about 170 "Shahed" attack drones and dozens of different missiles at Ukraine since Dec. 31.

"For the third day already, our air defenders are doing incredible work," Zelenskyy said on Telegram messenger.