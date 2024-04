Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the US Senate's approval of a multi-billion aid package for Ukraine reinforces America's role as a "beacon of democracy."

"I am grateful to the US Senate for (Tuesday's) approval of vital aid to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"This vote reinforces America's role as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world."