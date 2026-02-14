<p>Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said on Saturday he was feeling "a little bit" of pressure after US leader Donald Trump called for him to get moving on peace talks, but he said it was important also to see compromises from Russia.</p><p>"Give us two months of ceasefire and we will go to elections," Zelenskyy said in a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, responding to US calls for a prompt vote.</p>.Zelenskiy slams Europe's response to Greenland dispute, urges courage.<p>"Give us a ceasefire. President Trump can do it: push Putin; make a ceasefire. Then our parliament will change the law and we will go to elections." </p>