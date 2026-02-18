<p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he was dissatisfied with the latest talks held with Russian negotiators, noting "sensitive political matters" had not been addressed properly.</p><p>"As of today, we cannot say that the result is sufficient," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.</p><p>"The military discussed certain issues seriously and substantively. Sensitive political matters, possible compromises and the necessary meeting of leaders have not yet been sufficiently addressed."</p>