Zelenskyy says he is unaware of details of Trump plan to end war, bridles at ceasefire talk

Zelenskyy was among the first leaders to congratulate the president elect, who on the campaign trail criticised the scale of US military and financial support for Kyiv and vowed to end the war quickly, without saying how.

The United States has been Kyiv's most important ally in the war and Zelenskiy has pointedly praised Trump's election victory in his statements. He spoke by telephone with the Republican late on Wednesday and described the conversation as "excellent".

"I believe President Trump really wants a quick decision. Wants - it does not mean that it will happen. And I'm (talking) here without any reproach, I am just saying that we are where we are," he told reporters.

In Russia, whose troops control around a fifth of Ukrainian territory, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was ready to speak to Trump, as any ideas on facilitating an end to the Ukraine crisis merited attention.

Zelenskiy said: "We must be preparing for any decision. We want a fair end to the war. I am sure that the imminent end of the war means losses."