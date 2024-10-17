Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Zelenskyy says some North Korean officers already deployed alongside Russians in Ukraine

Western countries have long accused North Korea of sending weapons to Russia, and in recent days Zelenskyy has said Pyongyang was also sending personnel
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 14:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 14:48 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyNorth KoreaRussia-Ukraine war

Follow us on :

Follow Us