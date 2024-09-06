Zelenskyy seeks allies' support on air defence, long-range strikes at Ramstein talks

Ramstein air base: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and said he would push for "strong" decisions by Western allies to allow Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes into Russia and bring peace closer.

After Russia pummelled Ukraine with hundreds of drones and missiles in recent weeks, Kyiv repeated that it had an urgent need for greater air defence and long-range strike capacity to defend itself against Russia's 30-month-old full-scale invasion.

"We need to have these long-range capabilities not only on the ... territory of Ukraine but also on Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace," he told a meeting of the Ramstein group of some 50 nations that supply arms to Kyiv.