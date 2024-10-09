Home
Zelenskyy to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday

Zelenskyy is travelling to meet allies in Europe this week but was dealt a blow as a planned summit meeting in Ramstein, Germany was postponed after US President Joe Biden cancelled his visit.
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 16:46 IST

