Zelenskyy to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday

<p>Berlin: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.</p><p>"Zelenskyy will visit Berlin on Friday, He is meeting Scholz first and then President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. This is part of his European tour," one of the sources said.</p>.Pope Francis to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy on Friday.<p>Zelenskyy is travelling to meet allies in Europe this week but was dealt a blow as a planned summit meeting in Ramstein, Germany was postponed after US President Joe Biden cancelled his visit.</p>