Zelenskyy to visit Washington next week

Zelenskyy is not expected to make a formal public speech to Congress this time but is expected to hold meetings at the Capitol, including with congressional leaders, according to aides familiar with the plans. Although most lawmakers still support aid for Ukraine, a growing chorus of right-wing Republicans, most of them in the House, has been trying to curtail assistance, and even threatening to block measures to fund the federal government if they include what they call a “blank check” for Ukraine.