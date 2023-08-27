Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa re-elected President: Electoral commission

His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, secured 44 per cent of the presidential vote, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 22:57 IST

Follow Us

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa won this week's presidential election with 52.6 per cent of the vote, the country's electoral commission said on Saturday.

Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe after a 2017 army coup, was widely expected to secure re-election for a second term.

His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, secured 44 per cent of the presidential vote, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Mnangagwa also narrowly defeated Chamisa at the last presidential election in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 August 2023, 22:57 IST)
World newsZimbabwe

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT