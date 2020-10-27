Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Babubarhi Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Babubarhi Assembly Constituency (AC No 34) in Madhubani district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.
Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Babubarhi Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Kapil Deo Kamat won Babubarhi constituency seat with a margin of 12.4% securing 61486 votes against LJSP candidate Binod Kumar Singh.
