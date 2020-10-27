Babubarhi Assembly Constituency Election Result 2020

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Babubarhi Assembly Constituency

Babubarhi Assembly Constituency (AC No 34) in Madhubani district goes to polls on November 07, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2020, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 00:28 ist

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Babubarhi Assembly Constituency (AC No 34) in Madhubani district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Babubarhi Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Kapil Deo Kamat won Babubarhi constituency seat with a margin of 12.4% securing 61486 votes against LJSP candidate Binod Kumar Singh.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar

What's Brewing

'Mirzapur 2' series review: Makes a good impact

'Mirzapur 2' series review: Makes a good impact

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 