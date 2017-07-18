Bal Gangadhar Tilak's great-grandson booked for rape: Police
Rohit is the great-grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and grandson of late Jayantrao Tilak, who was a senior Congress leader and member of Parliament. dh illustration
The case has been registered with the Vishrambaug police station of Pune city.
According to reports, the complainant, who is in her forties, had known the suspect for the last few years, and she in her complaint to the police had accused Tilak of rape and unnatural sex.
The suspect had raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.
Rohit Tilak is great grandson of the revolutionary freedom tighter, Lokmanya Tilak, and grandson of late Jayantrao Tilak, the Congress MP. Rohit Tilak's father is Dr Deepak Tilak, the Vice Chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.