Bal Gangadhar Tilak's great-grandson booked for rape: Police

Mrityunjay Bose, MUMBAI, DH News Service, Jul 18 2017, 10:14 IST

Congress leader Rohit Tilak, the great grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, has been booked for rape by the Pune police.



The case has been registered with the Vishrambaug police station of Pune city.



According to reports, the complainant, who is in her forties, had known the suspect for the last few years, and she in her complaint to the police had accused Tilak of rape and unnatural sex.

The suspect had raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.



Rohit Tilak is great grandson of the revolutionary freedom tighter, Lokmanya Tilak, and grandson of late Jayantrao Tilak, the Congress MP. Rohit Tilak's father is Dr Deepak Tilak, the Vice Chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.