Homespecials

Deccan Herald is now on WhatsApp | Here's how you can join

Join our official channel to follow the latest news updates from India and around the world!
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 10:11 IST

Follow Us

Deccan Herald is now on WhatsApp.

You can join our official channel to follow the latest news updates from India and around the world.

To follow the Deccan Herald channel on WhatsApp, click this link!

Alternatively, you can also follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS phone and go to the 'Updates' (previously 'Status') tab. On your desktop, you will find a separate 'Channels' tab.

2. Click on the plus icon ('Find Channel' option) and search for 'Deccan Herald'.

3. Click on 'Follow' on the top-right corner of the screen.

(Published 23 September 2023, 10:11 IST)

