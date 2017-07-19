Press Esc to close
Wednesday 19 July 2017
News updated at 2:55 AM IST
  26-year-old Tejashwi owns 26 properties: BJP      J&K only state permitted to fly its own flag along with tri-color      NHRC notice to Karnataka DGP over prisoners row      MHA says one nation, one flag      Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's passport revoked      803 rapes, 729 murders in 2 months of BJP govt: UP minister      HC notice to govt on plea against 12pc GST on sanitary napkins      Naidu walks out of active politics with an unfulfilled wish      Jawan guns down Major over use of phone      UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons not binding on India, says govt      Ex-IAS officer begins probe into Sasikala 'jail bribery' case      Lovers brutalised in UP, video uploaded on social sites      Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC      UGC defers implementation of ODL regulations from this year      'Unhappy' Congress high command asks Karnataka CM to clarify flag row      Cong govt in Karnataka forms panel on separate flag for state      Gopalkrishna Gandhi to send post cards to MPs seeking votes      Most unsuccessful candidate Padmarajan to contest VP polls      Jaitley rules out lowering GST rate for textiles sector      No proposal to write off farm loans, says govt      Ready to face probe on Jaya's treatment, says Apollo chairman      Shastri gets his team, Arun back as bowling coach      Sehwag chooses silence after India head coach snub      Vice Presidential poll: Naidu, Gandhi file nomination      73 roads of operational significance being built along China border: Rijiju      'India to continue to saturate orbits with lot of satellites'      MHA asks states to file FIRs over violence in name of cow protection      Don't use 'trespass' to realise political targets: China tells India      SC's nine judge to decide if right to privacy fundamental right    
You are here: Home » National » 26-year-old Tejashwi owns 26 properties: BJP

26-year-old Tejashwi owns 26 properties: BJP

Abhay Kumar, DH News Service, PATNA, Jul 18 2017, 21:40 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. PTI file photo

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. PTI file photo

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is in the eye of the storm ever since CBI named him as an accused in the FIR lodged in the land-for-hotels scam, has been charged with owning 26 prime properties in Bihar as well as Delhi. The fresh round of allegations, backed by substantial evidence, was made by senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi here on Tuesday.

“Out of these 26 properties, 13 were owned by Tejashwi when he was a minor, while he became the owners of the rest 13 properties after he turned an adult,” said Modi.

Modi quoted the CBI FIR, a copy of which is with the Deccan Herald, which has booked Tejashwi under Section 120 (B) and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and named him as an accused along with Lalu, Rabri Devi and others in the land-for-hotels case.

The CBI, which has entrusted the case to its DSP Sanjay Dubey for further investigation, has said in the FIR that “the shares of the company (Delight Marketing) having a net worth of Rs 32.5 crores was transferred by the family members of Prem Chand Gupta (RJD Rajya Sabha member) to the family members of Lalu Prasad for a nominal amount of 64 lakhs.”

“When the shares were transferred to Tejashwi in 2014, he was 24 years old, and not a minor as claimed by the Deputy CM. One should understand that there is a difference between a police FIR and a CBI FIR,” said Modi adding that the central investigating agency does its homework before lodging a FIR.

It is worth mentioning here that the CBI raided Lalu-Rabri residence on July 7 to investigate a land deal in which an industrialist Harsh Kochar was given two railway hotels – one in Ranchi and the other in Puri (Odisha) when Lalu was Railway Minister. In return, a land in Patna of around two acres was transferred in February 2005 to Delight Marketing Private Limited whose director was RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, Lalu’s key aide and also a Union Minister in UPA-I. Lalu’s two sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Chanda Yadav were made directors of the company. Later, the company Delight Marketing Private Ltd was renamed as Lara Projects Private Limited (La-Ra named after Lalu and Rabri).
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

A view of New Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg which is being readied as the retirement home of...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Local artist making a idol of Ganesh for upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

Huge number of Karwariyas gather with kawar on their shoulder on the occasion of sawan month...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

A bee covered in pollen and flies in front of a sunflower at a sunflower field near Fresdorf...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop during...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Village women watching the funeral procession of Shoukat Ahamad Lohar, one of the...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Actors Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of he film 'Haseena Parkar'...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Qian Ren of China competes in women's diving 10m platform...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Team Russia performs during the women's team technical final technical routine competition...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge walk through the grounds...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.