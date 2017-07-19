Pak shells hamlets, posts along LoC, civilian injured

Press Trust of India, Jammu, Jul 19 2017, 12:11 IST

Violating the ceasefire again, Pakistan today targeted several villages and Indian posts with mortar bombs in the Poonch-Rajouri belt of Jammu and Kashmir leaving a civilian injured.



The Indian Army retaliated effectively.



"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Naushera sector in Bhimbher Gali sector at around 0845 hours. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," a defence spokesman said.



Pakistan Army also shelled areas in Balakote, Dhar, Lambibari, Rajdhani, Mankote, Sandote in Rajouri and Poonch districts since early morning.



A civilian identified as Raza has been injured in the shelling in Sandote hamlet along the LoC and has been hospitalised, police officials said.



Yesterday, two jawans were killed and six persons injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire five times and pounded several villages and forward posts with mortar bombs.



The Pakistani shelling endangered lives of hundreds of school students in Rajouri district.

Over 8000 people including 3000 in Naushera and 5000 in Manjakote-Rajdhani-Panjgrain-Naika have been affected by the Pakistan shelling in the past two days.



Amidst the Pakistani shelling, authorities rescued 217 students and 15 teachers from various government schools along the LoC in Rajouri district.The students were ferried in bullet-proof vehicles.