Rs 20 notes in Mahatma Gandhi 2005 series to be out soon
The Reserve Bank of India. DH File Photo
The new notes will be bearing inset letter 'S' in the number panel and signature of Governor Urjit R Patel, the RBI said in a notification today.
Both the number panels will have inset letter 'S', the RBI said, adding that the design of these banknotes to be issued now is similar in all aspects to the Rs 20 banknotes in the same series issued earlier.
"All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," the RBI added.