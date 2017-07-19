Press Esc to close
Wednesday 19 July 2017
News updated at 11:45 PM IST
Naidu has backing of 485 of 788 electoral college members

Naidu has backing of 485 of 788 electoral college members

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Jul 19 2017, 20:08 IST
NDA candidate M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI File Photo

NDA candidate M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI File Photo

NDA candidate M Venkaiah Naidu so far enjoys committed support of 485 of the 788 members of the electoral college that will choose the next vice president on August 5, election managers of the former Union minister said.

With more than 60 per cent of the votes likely go in his favour, Naidu is set for an impressive win over joint opposition nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

Sources in the BJP said they are confident about getting more support as the polling day approaches.

Though the electoral college's strength is 790, two members-- Vinod Khanna and Anil Madhav Dave--both of the BJP, passed away recently.

The members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha constitute the electoral college that elects the vice president.

The NDA's strength in the 544-member Lok Sabha (reduced by one following the demise of Vinod Khanna) is 337, while it has 77 MPs out of the total 244 in the Upper House.

Three non-NDA parties- the AIADMK, TRS and YSR Congress- have also announced their support to Naidu, taking the number of lawmakers backing him up by 54 in the Lok Sabha and 17 in Rajya Sabha.

In the NDA, the BJP's current strength is 281 in the Lower House followed by 18, 16, six and four of the Shiv Sena, TDP, LJP and SAD.

In the Rajya Sabha, the saffron party's strength is 56 followed by six of TDP, and three each of Shiv Sena and SAD.
Photo Gallery
An illuminated view of the Golden Temple on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the eight ...

An illuminated view of the Golden Temple on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the eight ...

Mun Yee Leong of Malaysia competes in the women's diving 10m platform team finals of the...

Mun Yee Leong of Malaysia competes in the women's diving 10m platform team finals of the...

A brimstone butterfly sits on an elecampane plant near Wolfegg...

A brimstone butterfly sits on an elecampane plant near Wolfegg...

Woman labourers planting paddy saplings in a field during monsoon session in Balurghat in...

Woman labourers planting paddy saplings in a field during monsoon session in Balurghat in...

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa after a sortie in Rafael during his ongoing...

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa after a sortie in Rafael during his ongoing...

A worker displays kites with the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a shop, ahead...

A worker displays kites with the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a shop, ahead...

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli during a press conference in Mumbai before departing...

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli during a press conference in Mumbai before departing...

Gold medal winner, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, of Russia, performs in the women's synchronized...

Gold medal winner, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, of Russia, performs in the women's synchronized...

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi being presented bow and arrow by party leader during...

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi being presented bow and arrow by party leader during...

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Bridge over Rever Kathajodi...

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Bridge over Rever Kathajodi...

