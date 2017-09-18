Press Esc to close
Monday 18 September 2017
Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath loses fight with cancer at 61

Press Trust of India, Jaipur/New Delhi, Sep 17 2017, 20:03 IST
Alwar Mahant Chand Nath. Image courtesy ANI/Twitter

BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chand Nath, who was battling an "aggressive thyroid cancer", passed away at a Delhi hospital in the early hours today. He was 61.

On September 13, he was brought to Apollo Hospital in a "very bad shape", a senior doctor said.

"He was battling an aggressive thyroid cancer for the last two-and-a-half years. He had already undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was undergoing immunotherapy," the doctor told PTI.

"We had conducted tracheostomy. He was being fed through a tube in his stomach. Yesterday, he was doing fine during the daytime, but his condition deteriorated at night and he suffered a cardiac arrest. He died around 12:40 am," he said.

The doctor said Nath survived longer only because he was "mentally tough" and "very positive".

"His cancer was aggressive in 2015 only. It just tore through his body but his toughness made him battle it for much longer," he said.

The BJP MP had won the Alwar seat in the 2014 parliamentary elections after defeating Congress candidate and former Union minister Jitendra Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death.

"Saddened by the demise of LS MP from Alwar, Mahant Chand Nath ji. He will be remembered for his rich social work. My deepest condolences," Modi said in a tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and said it was an irreparable loss to her and the entire BJP family.
He will be remembered for his contribution for the developmental works, she said.

Nath was also the Chancellor of Baba Mast Nath University in Rohtak. His funeral services would be held today.
